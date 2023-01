LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash 3 Evening

7-3-9

(seven, three, nine)

Cash 4 Evening

0-3-4-9

(zero, three, four, nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 265,000,000