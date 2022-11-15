IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

19-22-35-42-45

(nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $153,500

Cash4Life

07-33-34-40-45, Cash Ball: 2

(seven, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty, forty-five; Cash Ball: two)

Quick Draw Midday

02-07-09-10-13-18-25-33-40-41-42-47-48-49-59-60-66-68-69-72, BE: 41

(two, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two; BE: forty-one)

Daily Three-Midday

1-6-3, SB: 1

(one, six, three; SB: one)

Daily Three-Evening

0-3-6, SB: 3

(zero, three, six; SB: three)

Daily Four-Midday

3-0-0-2, SB: 1

(three, zero, zero, two; SB: one)

Daily Four-Evening

6-4-2-1, SB: 3

(six, four, two, one; SB: three)

Quick Draw Evening

01-10-13-15-16-17-18-25-32-41-48-49-50-55-67-68-70-74-79-80, BE: 67

(one, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: sixty-seven)

Mega Millions

06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000