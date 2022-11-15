IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
19-22-35-42-45
(nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $153,500
07-33-34-40-45, Cash Ball: 2
(seven, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty, forty-five; Cash Ball: two)
02-07-09-10-13-18-25-33-40-41-42-47-48-49-59-60-66-68-69-72, BE: 41
(two, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two; BE: forty-one)
1-6-3, SB: 1
(one, six, three; SB: one)
0-3-6, SB: 3
(zero, three, six; SB: three)
3-0-0-2, SB: 1
(three, zero, zero, two; SB: one)
6-4-2-1, SB: 3
(six, four, two, one; SB: three)
01-10-13-15-16-17-18-25-32-41-48-49-50-55-67-68-70-74-79-80, BE: 67
(one, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: sixty-seven)
06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000