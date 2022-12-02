IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Friday:

Quick Draw Midday

01-06-08-09-12-14-18-19-23-29-34-35-37-40-44-51-58-64-67-74, BE: 40

(one, six, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-four; BE: forty)

Daily Three-Midday

3-7-5, SB: 2

(three, seven, five; SB: two)

Daily Four-Midday

8-0-5-9, SB: 2

(eight, zero, five, nine; SB: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000