NE Lottery

Click to copy

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 4-25, White Balls: 13-15

(Red Balls: four, twenty-five; White Balls: thirteen, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

20-24-26-33-41, Lucky Ball: 18

(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

MyDaY

Month: 9, Day: 28, Year: 10

(Month: nine; Day: twenty-eight; Year: ten)

Pick 3

0-1-7

(zero, one, seven)

Pick 5

05-07-17-20-28

(five, seven, seventeen, twenty, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000