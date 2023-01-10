MN Lottery

Click to copy

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Gopher 5

21-24-28-35-40

(twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $260,000

Lotto America

27-32-34-39-43, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2

(twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-three; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $34,070,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

NORTH5

01-20-24-29-31

(one, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Pick 3

3-7-4

(three, seven, four)

Powerball

18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000