IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Quick Draw Midday

02-10-17-18-25-28-30-34-36-38-42-51-55-57-64-66-72-73-77-79, BE: 72

(two, ten, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-nine; BE: seventy-two)

Daily Three-Midday

5-6-3, SB: 9

(five, six, three; SB: nine)

Daily Four-Midday

5-9-0-6, SB: 9

(five, nine, zero, six; SB: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000