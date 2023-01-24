NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 15-19, White Balls: 3-25

(Red Balls: fifteen, nineteen; White Balls: three, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

01-02-26-36-38, Lucky Ball: 1

(one, two, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 10, Day: 28, Year: 87

(Month: ten; Day: twenty-eight; Year: eighty-seven)

Pick 3

7-3-7

(seven, three, seven)

Pick 5

01-23-30-34-35

(one, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Powerball

12-31-47-58-60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3

(twelve, thirty-one, forty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)