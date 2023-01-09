CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Monday:
08-15-20-32-34
(eight, fifteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-four)
03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5
(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
4-7-0, WB:
(four, seven, zero; WB: zero)
5-0-1, WB: 9
(five, zero, one; WB: nine)
0-5-7-1, WB: 8
(zero, five, seven, one; WB: eight)
8-8-7-7, WB:
(eight, eight, seven, seven; WB: zero)
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000