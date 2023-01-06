MO Lottery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

07-18-24-33-43, Lucky Ball: 6

(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

8-2-0

(eight, two, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

7-4-7

(seven, four, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

9-9-7-5

(nine, nine, seven, five)

Pick 4 Midday

9-7-8-4

(nine, seven, eight, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000

Show Me Cash

05-06-27-33-35

(five, six, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $157,000