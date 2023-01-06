MO Lottery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Friday:
07-18-24-33-43, Lucky Ball: 6
(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000
8-2-0
(eight, two, zero)
7-4-7
(seven, four, seven)
9-9-7-5
(nine, nine, seven, five)
9-7-8-4
(nine, seven, eight, four)
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
05-06-27-33-35
(five, six, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $157,000