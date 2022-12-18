NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:
04-22-31-36-42
(four, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $505,000
11-19-20-25-34, Lucky Ball: 18
(eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
9-3-7, Fireball:
(nine, three, seven; Fireball: zero)
0-4-8, Fireball: 5
(zero, four, eight; Fireball: five)
5-0-6-3, Fireball: 1
(five, zero, six, three; Fireball: one)
8-6-2-7, Fireball: 1
(eight, six, two, seven; Fireball: one)
Estimated jackpot: 158,000,000