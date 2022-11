Click to copy

Click to copy

OK Lottery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

15-19-23-27-29

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Mega Millions

02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

Pick 3

0-3-6

(zero, three, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000