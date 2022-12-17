AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
9-4-5
(nine, four, five)
2-7-4
(two, seven, four)
8-8-0-5
(eight, eight, zero, five)
0-8-0-5
(zero, eight, zero, five)
05-08-15-24-26-37, Bonus: 34
(five, eight, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-seven; Bonus: thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $955,000
08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14
(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
04-19-21-26-27
(four, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000