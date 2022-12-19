ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Monday:
16-29-31-36-40
(sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $90,200
04-10-25-34-50, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3
(four, ten, twenty-five, thirty-four, fifty; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $31,090,000
10-12-23-32-45, Lucky Ball: 11
(ten, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
6-5-1
(six, five, one)
4-5-8
(four, five, eight)
8-5-5-2
(eight, five, five, two)
5-4-0-1
(five, four, zero, one)
07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5
(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000
16-19-25-27-28
(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)