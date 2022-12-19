ID Lottery

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Monday:

Idaho Cash

16-29-31-36-40

(sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $90,200

Lotto America

04-10-25-34-50, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3

(four, ten, twenty-five, thirty-four, fifty; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $31,090,000

Lucky For Life

10-12-23-32-45, Lucky Ball: 11

(ten, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Pick 3 Day

6-5-1

(six, five, one)

Pick 3 Night

4-5-8

(four, five, eight)

Pick 4 Day

8-5-5-2

(eight, five, five, two)

Pick 4 Night

5-4-0-1

(five, four, zero, one)

Powerball

07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5

(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000

Weekly Grand

16-19-25-27-28

(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)