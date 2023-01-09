RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Monday:
03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5
(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
1-3-7-0
(one, three, seven, zero)
1-7-1-4
(one, seven, one, four)
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000
01-02-17-23-26, Extra: 14
(one, two, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-six; Extra: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $147,000