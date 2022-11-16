CA Lottery

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3 Evening

9-3-2

(nine, three, two)

Daily 3 Midday

2-2-5

(two, two, five)

Daily 4

3-1-6-3

(three, one, six, three)

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:48.52

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 48.52)

Estimated jackpot: $135,000

Fantasy 5

07-09-11-31-39

(seven, nine, eleven, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $67,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Powerball

28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

SuperLotto Plus

12-16-25-28-45, Mega Ball: 23

(twelve, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, forty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-three)