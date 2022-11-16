CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
9-3-2
(nine, three, two)
2-2-5
(two, two, five)
3-1-6-3
(three, one, six, three)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:48.52
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 48.52)
Estimated jackpot: $135,000
07-09-11-31-39
(seven, nine, eleven, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $67,000
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
12-16-25-28-45, Mega Ball: 23
(twelve, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, forty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-three)