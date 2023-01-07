Click to copy

Click to copy

CO Lottery

DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

12-17-18-19-22

(twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lotto

06-19-30-31-32-37

(six, nineteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $8,700,000

Lotto Plus

04-13-17-31-34-39

(four, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

Lucky For Life

04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

5-8-1

(five, eight, one)

Pick 3 Midday

2-6-4

(two, six, four)

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000