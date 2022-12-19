KY Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash Ball

02-08-20-34, Cash Ball: 21

(two, eight, twenty, thirty-four; Cash Ball: twenty-one)

Kentucky 5

06-07-19-22-26

(six, seven, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six)

Lucky For Life

10-12-23-32-45, Lucky Ball: 11

(ten, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

4-2-4

(four, two, four)

Pick 3 Midday

5-0-2

(five, zero, two)

Pick 4 Evening

5-4-7-2

(five, four, seven, two)

Pick 4 Midday

1-2-2-1

(one, two, two, one)

Powerball

07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5

(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000