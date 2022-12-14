WA Lottery

Click to copy

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game

2-6-2

(two, six, two)

Hit 5

13-18-26-27-41

(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $330,000

Keno

01-04-07-12-16-17-19-20-23-25-30-40-43-45-52-60-67-72-74-79

(one, four, seven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty, forty, forty-three, forty-five, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-nine)

Match 4

01-11-12-20

(one, eleven, twelve, twenty)

Mega Millions

14-22-48-58-68, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2

(fourteen, twenty-two, forty-eight, fifty-eight, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $429,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000