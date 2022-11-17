WV Lottery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

3-8-8

(three, eight, eight)

Daily 4

3-1-4-8

(three, one, four, eight)

Lotto America

03-19-26-43-50, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3

(three, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-three, fifty; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $30,390,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Powerball

28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000