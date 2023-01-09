AR Lottery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

6-1-4

(six, one, four)

Cash 3 Midday

4-2-9

(four, two, nine)

Cash 4 Evening

9-2-4-4

(nine, two, four, four)

Cash 4 Midday

3-1-3-9

(three, one, three, nine)

Lucky For Life

03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5

(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Natural State Jackpot

09-14-15-19-32

(nine, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Powerball

18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000