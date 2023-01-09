AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
6-1-4
(six, one, four)
4-2-9
(four, two, nine)
9-2-4-4
(nine, two, four, four)
3-1-3-9
(three, one, three, nine)
03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5
(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
09-14-15-19-32
(nine, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000