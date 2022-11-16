ME Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
15-20-27-32-35
(fifteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-five)
03-19-26-43-50, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3
(three, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-three, fifty; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $30,390,000
01-16-21-32-44, Lucky Ball: 8
(one, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
03-27-30-32-33, Megaball: 3
(three, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three; Megaball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,025,000
9-5-0
(nine, five, zero)
2-0-8
(two, zero, eight)
9-5-3-2
(nine, five, three, two)
3-0-2-6
(three, zero, two, six)
28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000
KC-7D-6H-8H-5S
(KC, 7D, 6H, 8H, 5S)