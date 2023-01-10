IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Quick Draw Midday

01-02-06-18-19-23-25-27-28-30-38-46-53-58-59-62-67-75-79-80, BE: 6

(one, two, six, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-six, fifty-three, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-five, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: six)

Daily Three-Midday

3-1-5, SB:

(three, one, five; SB: zero)

Daily Four-Midday

2-2-3-0, SB:

(two, two, three, zero; SB: zero)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000