ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Monday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 15-19, White Balls: 3-25

(Red Balls: fifteen, nineteen; White Balls: three, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lotto America

06-08-16-43-47, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3

(six, eight, sixteen, forty-three, forty-seven; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)

Lucky For Life

01-02-26-36-38, Lucky Ball: 1

(one, two, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Powerball

12-31-47-58-60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3

(twelve, thirty-one, forty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)