NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 19-26, White Balls: 19-21

(Red Balls: nineteen, twenty-six; White Balls: nineteen, twenty-one)

Lucky For Life

15-16-21-23-46, Lucky Ball: 6

(fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, forty-six; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 10, Day: 23, Year: 74

(Month: ten; Day: twenty-three; Year: seventy-four)

Pick 3

9-2-3

(nine, two, three)

Pick 5

01-12-21-22-34

(one, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 613,000,000