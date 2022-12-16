NY Lottery

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Friday:

Take 5 Midday

05-11-13-25-37

(five, eleven, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-seven)

Numbers Midday

5-0-7

(five, zero, seven)

Win 4 Midday

5-5-5-1

(five, five, five, one)

Numbers Evening

4-4-8

(four, four, eight)

Win 4 Evening

0-3-6-5

(zero, three, six, five)

Take 5 Evening

02-03-06-33-36

(two, three, six, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Pick 10

07-11-13-18-20-22-26-27-34-36-40-42-43-44-59-70-71-72-73-77

(seven, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven)

Cash4Life

10-24-40-44-56, Cash Ball: 3

(ten, twenty-four, forty, forty-four, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)

Mega Millions

08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000