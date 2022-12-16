NY Lottery
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Friday:
05-11-13-25-37
(five, eleven, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-seven)
5-0-7
(five, zero, seven)
5-5-5-1
(five, five, five, one)
4-4-8
(four, four, eight)
0-3-6-5
(zero, three, six, five)
02-03-06-33-36
(two, three, six, thirty-three, thirty-six)
07-11-13-18-20-22-26-27-34-36-40-42-43-44-59-70-71-72-73-77
(seven, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven)
10-24-40-44-56, Cash Ball: 3
(ten, twenty-four, forty, forty-four, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000