ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 16-21, White Balls: 1-26

(Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-one; White Balls: one, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

14-24-34-45-47, Lucky Ball: 1

(fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

25-29-33-41-44, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $785,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 291,000,000