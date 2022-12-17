CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
6-3-1
(six, three, one)
6-2-6
(six, two, six)
1-3-8-5
(one, three, eight, five)
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:43.23
(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 43.23)
Estimated jackpot: $419,000
09-11-12-27-30
(nine, eleven, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $63,000
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000
03-04-11-27-39, Mega Ball: 22
(three, four, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $17,000,000