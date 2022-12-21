OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
01-04-14-45-46-49, Kicker: 2-2-9-2-1-5
(one, four, fourteen, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine; Kicker: two, two, nine, two, one, five)
Estimated jackpot: $3,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000
3-9-4
(three, nine, four)
1-0-8
(one, zero, eight)
1-8-4-6
(one, eight, four, six)
2-7-7-1
(two, seven, seven, one)
6-3-9-9-9
(six, three, nine, nine, nine)
3-0-1-0-3
(three, zero, one, zero, three)
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
06-13-16-17-30
(six, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000