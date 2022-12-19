SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
10-12-23-32-45, Lucky Ball: 11
(ten, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
13-20-27-28-32, Power-Up: 2
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Power, Up: two)
0-3-3, FB: 3
(zero, three, three; FB: three)
3-1-0, FB: 1
(three, one, zero; FB: one)
4-5-2-1, FB: 3
(four, five, two, one; FB: three)
4-8-4-5, FB: 1
(four, eight, four, five; FB: one)
07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5
(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000