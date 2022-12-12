WA Lottery

Click to copy

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily Game

9-2-9

(nine, two, nine)

Hit 5

10-12-14-15-41

(ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $245,000

Keno

03-05-08-15-16-19-30-33-39-41-44-49-50-51-55-60-62-66-70-71

(three, five, eight, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-one)

Match 4

03-07-09-18

(three, seven, nine, eighteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 124,000,000