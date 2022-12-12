WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
9-2-9
(nine, two, nine)
10-12-14-15-41
(ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $245,000
03-05-08-15-16-19-30-33-39-41-44-49-50-51-55-60-62-66-70-71
(three, five, eight, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-one)
03-07-09-18
(three, seven, nine, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 124,000,000