AZ Lottery
PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Monday:
6-6-2
(six, six, two)
09-17-27-35-36
(nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $86,000
05-07-27-29-39-40
(five, seven, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000
06-11-21-28-30-32
(six, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000
Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000
35-45-47-54-55, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(thirty-five, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)