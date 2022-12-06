AZ Lottery

Click to copy

PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Monday:

Pick 3

6-6-2

(six, six, two)

Fantasy 5

09-17-27-35-36

(nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $86,000

The Pick

05-07-27-29-39-40

(five, seven, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000

Triple Twist

06-11-21-28-30-32

(six, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000

Powerball

35-45-47-54-55, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(thirty-five, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)