AR Lottery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 3 Evening

3-4-9

(three, four, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

3-9-9

(three, nine, nine)

Cash 4 Evening

3-0-3-1

(three, zero, three, one)

Cash 4 Midday

5-3-2-7

(five, three, two, seven)

LOTTO

07-11-13-28-29-39, Bonus: 21

(seven, eleven, thirteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Bonus: twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1,168,000

Lucky For Life

04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Natural State Jackpot

16-18-24-33-35

(sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $380,000

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000