AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
3-4-9
(three, four, nine)
3-9-9
(three, nine, nine)
3-0-3-1
(three, zero, three, one)
5-3-2-7
(five, three, two, seven)
07-11-13-28-29-39, Bonus: 21
(seven, eleven, thirteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Bonus: twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1,168,000
04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8
(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
16-18-24-33-35
(sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $380,000
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000