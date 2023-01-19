NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 2-03, White Balls: 16-25

(Red Balls: two, three; White Balls: sixteen, twenty-five)

Lucky For Life

12-27-35-42-44, Lucky Ball: 6

(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 7, Day: 29, Year: 53

(Month: seven; Day: twenty-nine; Year: fifty-three)

Pick 3

5-2-2

(five, two, two)

Pick 5

03-04-13-25-31

(three, four, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000