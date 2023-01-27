NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 21-23, White Balls: 20-25

(Red Balls: twenty-one, twenty-three; White Balls: twenty, twenty-five)

Lucky For Life

15-17-26-29-35, Lucky Ball: 9

(fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 7, Day: 31, Year: 90

(Month: seven; Day: thirty-one; Year: ninety)

Pick 3

6-1-6

(six, one, six)

Pick 5

04-10-24-33-38

(four, ten, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 572,000,000