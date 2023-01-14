NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 13-18, White Balls: 9-15

(Red Balls: thirteen, eighteen; White Balls: nine, fifteen)

Lucky For Life

03-17-21-24-44, Lucky Ball: 10

(three, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

MyDaY

Month: 8, Day: 24, Year: 72

(Month: eight; Day: twenty-four; Year: seventy-two)

Pick 3

9-5-3

(nine, five, three)

Pick 5

16-21-22-23-30

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000