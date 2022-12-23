IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Friday:

Quick Draw Midday

01-02-08-10-12-14-17-19-40-42-44-45-46-47-51-56-66-67-69-75, BE: 46

(one, two, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, forty, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-six, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-five; BE: forty-six)

Daily Three-Midday

3-6-9, SB: 2

(three, six, nine; SB: two)

Daily Four-Midday

2-1-8-0, SB: 2

(two, one, eight, zero; SB: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000