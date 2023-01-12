LA Lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Easy 5

01-19-27-36-37

(one, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

Lotto

04-08-27-37-41-42

(four, eight, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $525,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000

Pick 3

9-0-6

(nine, zero, six)

Pick 4

9-6-1-4

(nine, six, one, four)

Pick 5

7-1-3-5-0

(seven, one, three, five, zero)

Powerball

04-08-46-47-48, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(four, eight, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $404,000,000