LA Lottery
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
01-19-27-36-37
(one, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
04-08-27-37-41-42
(four, eight, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $525,000
Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000
9-0-6
(nine, zero, six)
9-6-1-4
(nine, six, one, four)
7-1-3-5-0
(seven, one, three, five, zero)
04-08-46-47-48, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(four, eight, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $404,000,000