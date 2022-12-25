MT Lottery

Click to copy

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Big Sky Bonus

08-15-20-29, Bonus: 9

(eight, fifteen, twenty, twenty-nine; Bonus: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2,768

Lotto America

07-12-40-44-48, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3

(seven, twelve, forty, forty-four, forty-eight; Star Ball: one; ASB: three)

Lucky For Life

04-07-15-25-36, Lucky Ball: 7

(four, seven, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000

Montana Cash

01-13-20-24-42

(one, thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000

Powerball

17-37-46-54-67, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3

(seventeen, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)