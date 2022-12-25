MT Lottery
HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
08-15-20-29, Bonus: 9
(eight, fifteen, twenty, twenty-nine; Bonus: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $2,768
07-12-40-44-48, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3
(seven, twelve, forty, forty-four, forty-eight; Star Ball: one; ASB: three)
04-07-15-25-36, Lucky Ball: 7
(four, seven, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: seven)
Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000
01-13-20-24-42
(one, thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000
17-37-46-54-67, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
(seventeen, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)