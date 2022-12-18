Click to copy

Click to copy

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 4-17, White Balls: 3-17

(Red Balls: four, seventeen; White Balls: three, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lotto America

07-12-16-40-49, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 5

(seven, twelve, sixteen, forty, forty-nine; Star Ball: one; ASB: five)

Estimated jackpot: $31,040,000

Lucky For Life

08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14

(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Powerball

33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000