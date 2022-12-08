NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 14-24, White Balls: 4-08

(Red Balls: fourteen, twenty-four; White Balls: four, eight)

Lucky For Life

02-23-32-44-48, Lucky Ball: 2

(two, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 6, Day: 15, Year: 8

(Month: six; Day: fifteen; Year: eight)

Pick 3

7-0-7

(seven, zero, seven)

Pick 5

12-15-19-20-28

(twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-eight)

Powerball

06-28-44-59-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(six, twenty-eight, forty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)