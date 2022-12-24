NE Lottery

Click to copy

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 18-21, White Balls: 4-17

(Red Balls: eighteen, twenty-one; White Balls: four, seventeen)

Lucky For Life

05-12-30-37-41, Lucky Ball: 17

(five, twelve, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-one; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Mega Millions

15-21-32-38-62, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 4

(fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $510,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 2, Day: 9, Year: 19

(Month: two; Day: nine; Year: nineteen)

Pick 3

9-1-2

(nine, one, two)

Pick 5

01-20-23-25-29

(one, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000