NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:
Red Balls: 18-21, White Balls: 4-17
(Red Balls: eighteen, twenty-one; White Balls: four, seventeen)
05-12-30-37-41, Lucky Ball: 17
(five, twelve, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-one; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
15-21-32-38-62, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 4
(fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $510,000,000
Month: 2, Day: 9, Year: 19
(Month: two; Day: nine; Year: nineteen)
9-1-2
(nine, one, two)
01-20-23-25-29
(one, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000