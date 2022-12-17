IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
09-11-20-25-29-33, Extra Shot: 10
(nine, eleven, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three; Extra Shot: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $6,050,000
05-14-21-44-45
(five, fourteen, twenty-one, forty-four, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
4-5-2, Fireball: 9
(four, five, two; Fireball: nine)
5-6-7, Fireball: 1
(five, six, seven; Fireball: one)
9-6-4-2, Fireball: 9
(nine, six, four, two; Fireball: nine)
1-8-7-9, Fireball: 7
(one, eight, seven, nine; Fireball: seven)
04-11-21-40-45
(four, eleven, twenty-one, forty, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000