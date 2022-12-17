IL Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto

09-11-20-25-29-33, Extra Shot: 10

(nine, eleven, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three; Extra Shot: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $6,050,000

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

05-14-21-44-45

(five, fourteen, twenty-one, forty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Pick Three-Midday

4-5-2, Fireball: 9

(four, five, two; Fireball: nine)

Pick Three-Evening

5-6-7, Fireball: 1

(five, six, seven; Fireball: one)

Pick Four-Midday

9-6-4-2, Fireball: 9

(nine, six, four, two; Fireball: nine)

Pick Four-Evening

1-8-7-9, Fireball: 7

(one, eight, seven, nine; Fireball: seven)

Lucky Day Lotto

04-11-21-40-45

(four, eleven, twenty-one, forty, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Powerball

33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000