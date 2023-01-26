LA Lottery
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
09-10-12-32-33
(nine, ten, twelve, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
17-22-30-37-39-42
(seventeen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $625,000
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
2-2-6
(two, two, six)
9-1-1-9
(nine, one, one, nine)
9-5-8-8-2
(nine, five, eight, eight, two)
09-17-20-38-40, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(nine, seventeen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)