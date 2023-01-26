LA Lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Easy 5

09-10-12-32-33

(nine, ten, twelve, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Lotto

17-22-30-37-39-42

(seventeen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $625,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Pick 3

2-2-6

(two, two, six)

Pick 4

9-1-1-9

(nine, one, one, nine)

Pick 5

9-5-8-8-2

(nine, five, eight, eight, two)

Powerball

09-17-20-38-40, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(nine, seventeen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)