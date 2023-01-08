VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
03-04-12-23-34
(three, four, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
01-10-23-32-54, Cash Ball: 3
(one, ten, twenty-three, thirty-two, fifty-four; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
4-7-0, FB: 5
(four, seven, zero; FB: five)
4-9-6, FB:
(four, nine, six; FB: zero)
7-5-2-4, FB:
(seven, five, two, four; FB: zero)
5-1-7-3, FB: 9
(five, one, seven, three; FB: nine)
Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000