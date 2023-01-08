VA Lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash 5

03-04-12-23-34

(three, four, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Cash4Life

01-10-23-32-54, Cash Ball: 3

(one, ten, twenty-three, thirty-two, fifty-four; Cash Ball: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Day

4-7-0, FB: 5

(four, seven, zero; FB: five)

Pick 3 Night

4-9-6, FB:

(four, nine, six; FB: zero)

Pick 4 Day

7-5-2-4, FB:

(seven, five, two, four; FB: zero)

Pick 4 Night

5-1-7-3, FB: 9

(five, one, seven, three; FB: nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000