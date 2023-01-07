VA Lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Bank a Million

03-04-07-15-28-38, Bonus: 30

(three, four, seven, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight; Bonus: thirty)

Cash 5

09-28-32-33-34

(nine, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Cash4Life

07-13-19-58-60, Cash Ball: 1

(seven, thirteen, nineteen, fifty-eight, sixty; Cash Ball: one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Day

1-7-1, FB: 9

(one, seven, one; FB: nine)

Pick 3 Night

4-4-0, FB: 4

(four, four, zero; FB: four)

Pick 4 Day

5-5-6-2, FB:

(five, five, six, two; FB: zero)

Pick 4 Night

9-2-8-8, FB: 4

(nine, two, eight, eight; FB: four)

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000