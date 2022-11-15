ME Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
08-12-13-24-37
(eight, twelve, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven)
17-28-33-34-36, Lucky Ball: 11
(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)
06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
7-9-8
(seven, nine, eight)
3-4-0
(three, four, zero)
8-3-9-0
(eight, three, nine, zero)
7-0-3-3
(seven, zero, three, three)
Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000
JC-KC-AC-4H-3S
(JC, KC, AC, 4H, 3S)