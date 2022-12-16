MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Friday:
21-24-29-33-35, Bonus: 36
(twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five; Bonus: thirty-six)
10-24-40-44-56, Cash Ball: 3
(ten, twenty-four, forty, forty-four, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
8-8-3
(eight, eight, three)
7-5-3
(seven, five, three)
1-3-6-5
(one, three, six, five)
5-9-6-0
(five, nine, six, zero)
2-7-6-6-3
(two, seven, six, six, three)
0-1-2-4-2
(zero, one, two, four, two)
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000