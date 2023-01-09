NH Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These New Hampshire lotteries were drawn Monday:
01-17-23-34-35
(one, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five)
03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5
(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
2-1-6
(two, one, six)
8-5-4-6
(eight, five, four, six)
4-6-3-8
(four, six, three, eight)
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000