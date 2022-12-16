AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Friday:
5-8-1
(five, eight, one)
1-5-6
(one, five, six)
3-8-5-0
(three, eight, five, zero)
9-7-2-7
(nine, seven, two, seven)
01-22-30-32-34, Lucky Ball: 18
(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
02-09-14-16-22
(two, nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000