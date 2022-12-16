AR Lottery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 3 Evening

5-8-1

(five, eight, one)

Cash 3 Midday

1-5-6

(one, five, six)

Cash 4 Evening

3-8-5-0

(three, eight, five, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

9-7-2-7

(nine, seven, two, seven)

Lucky For Life

01-22-30-32-34, Lucky Ball: 18

(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000

Natural State Jackpot

02-09-14-16-22

(two, nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000