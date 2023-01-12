ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 13-14, White Balls: 15-20

(Red Balls: thirteen, fourteen; White Balls: fifteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lotto America

05-23-45-46-51, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2

(five, twenty-three, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-one; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $34,120,000

Lucky For Life

24-39-41-42-45, Lucky Ball: 6

(twenty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000

Powerball

04-08-46-47-48, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(four, eight, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $404,000,000